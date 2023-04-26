Happy ride for special children on the first cruise of the Kochi Water Metro

When India’s first Water Metro service set sail on Tuesday, it was a special moment for ten differently-abled children who had the opportunity to cruise through Kochi’s backwaters on its inaugural trip. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s online launch of the Kochi Water Metro service from Thiruvananthapuram, the 100-seat fully air-conditioned Neeleshwaram began its journey from High Court, transporting differently-abled children accompanied by their parents and volunteers. The children’s joy and excitement knew no bounds as they boarded the craft outfitted with all modern amenities. The first official trip on the one-of-a-kind electric-hybrid boat was reserved for these special children from Kochi’s Centre for Empowerment and Enrichment, an organisation dedicated to the welfare of differently-abled children. A few of them excitedly danced. After some time, the boat sounded the horn, signalling the start of the journey. The kids have travelled on other boats. But they were surprised because they couldn’t feel the boat move and the journey was jerk-free, said Mary Anitha, founder of Centre for Empowerment and Enrichment.