Historical films must be accurate and cannot fantasize says Mani Ratnam

On Tuesday, filmmaker Mani Ratnam stated that the goal of historical films should be to remain true to the events while making the story relevant to the audience. The critically acclaimed director, who is awaiting the release of “Ponniyin Selvan II,” stated that it is impossible to add elements to a period story that are not true. Whatever film you make, you strive to make it as good as possible. But when it’s a period drama or a historical drama, you try to get as close as you can without fantasising about it and adding elements that aren’t real. (You) try to make it as realistic as possible. This film (is) treated in that manner, and the goal while making it was simple: it should look like it is happening now or like we are there alongside the characters. So, it was shot, put together, and performed casually, not like a historical drama, so everything added to that,” the director told reporters at the “Ponniyin Selvan 2” press conference. Ratnam also stated that he does not agree with the term “pan-India movie,” which has gained popularity in recent years as a result of the success of films like SS Rajamouli’s “Baahubali” franchise, “RRR,” Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa: The Rise,” “KGF” starring Kannada star Yash, and “Kantara.” “I absolutely agree. We should take away the word pan-India as it has always been India,” the 66-year-old filmmaker said.