Indian Railways to operate summer special train connecting these cities: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced summer special trains connecting Raxaul and Secunderabad. The Secunderabad-Raxaul special train will run on April 30, and May 7. The train will leave Secunderabad at 10:30 AM and will arrive in Raxaul at 6:00 pm on Tuesday. The Raxaul-Secunderabad special train will depart from Raxaul on May 2, and May 9. It will leave Raxaul at 7:15 pm and will reach Secunderabad at 2:30 pm, Thursday.

The Train will travel via Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur-Hajipur, Patiputra, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction to reach Secunderabad. The train has 2-second air-conditioned class, 5 third air-conditioned class, 12 sleeper-class, and 2 general class coaches.

In the wake of summer vacations, other summer special trains have also been announced. One of the soon-going-to-start summer special trains in Mumbai is CSMT-Malda Town-CSMT Special Train.