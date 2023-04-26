Mahindra & Mahindra launches all-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up: Price, features

Mumbai: India based automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has launched its latest range of Bolero MaXX Pik-Up trucks. The new vehicle is offered in 2 series- HD series and City series -. It is offered with varying cargo lengths, payload capacities, and engine types ranging from diesel to CNG. The new series has a starting price of Rs. 7.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be booked with a minimum down payment of Rs 24,999.

The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up trucks is powered by Mahindra’s advanced m2Di engine, which is available in both diesel and CNG options. The range also features varying power and torque nodes of 70 bhp/200Nm and 80 bhp/220Nm. The new series also come equipped with iMAXX connected solution. This will allow customers and fleet owners to monitor their vehicles using the iMAXX app on their phones. The app is available in six languages, making it easier for users to operate pan-India.