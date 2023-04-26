‘Mental harassment’ to Amartya Sen: Ex-Visva Bharati student files complaint against VC

A former Visva Bharati student has filed a police report accusing Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and two other officials of causing mental harassment to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen over land eviction. The complainant, Trisha Rani Bhattacharya, took issue with the verbal abuse of such a personality by calling him a land grabber and encroacher and demanded strict action in accordance with the law. Apart from the VC, Bhattacharya made allegations against Deputy Registrar Ashok Mahato and university spokesperson Mahua Bandyopadhay in a letter to the Officer-in-Charge of Santiniketan police station in Birbhum district. On Tuesday evening, an officer at the Santiniketan police station confirmed receipt of the complaint as a general diary. I am afraid that the ongoing barrage of attacks on Sen will result in a major mishap on his life, as he is bound to feel anguished, she wrote in the letter. I should have filed the complaint sooner. The university’s humiliation of a 90-year-old man cannot be allowed to continue. I appeal to all alumni members to support Sir Amartya Sen, Bhattacharya told reporters later. Officials from Visva Bharati could not be reached for comment. The university has accused the renowned economist of illegally occupying land on its campus.