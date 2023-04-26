Over 377,000 people visited Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar this year

The Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar witnessed a record-breaking footfall of over 377,000 visitors before closing to the public. This was the first time ever that such a huge number of visitors were seen in the Tulip Garden within just 32 days. The garden, located between Dal Lake and the Zabarwan hills, boasted over 15 million tulips of 68 different varieties this year, making it one of the main attractions for tourists visiting the Kashmir Valley in the spring season. A team of around 500 gardeners and staff worked day and night for six months to prepare the garden for the public.

Due to the huge rush of visitors, the government opened the garden much earlier than usual, on March 20 instead of the first week of April. The garden was inaugurated by the Honourable LG on March 19, and around 80 percent of the visitors were from outside the union territory, including over 3,000 tourists from foreign countries, particularly from Thailand, Europe, Latin America, Argentina, and the United States. Social media played a significant role in attracting more tourists to the Tulip Garden, and even Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the opening of the garden, which has been a major tourist attraction for the Kashmir Valley.

Inam Ur Rehman, the in-charge of the Tulip Garden, expressed his gratitude for PM Modi’s support and promotion of the garden, which has been a brand ambassador for the garden. He also acknowledged the hard work of the LG, Chief Sectt, and Commissioner Sectt, who contributed to the success of the event. With social media playing a crucial role in attracting visitors, Inam Ur Rehman expressed his delight over the positive public response and a significant increase in the footfall of foreign tourists.

The Tulip Garden has now been closed to the public. Its record-breaking success has significantly contributed to attracting more and more tourists to visit the Kashmir Valley during the spring season. The huge number of visitors and their positive response will undoubtedly motivate the team to work even harder to make the Tulip Garden an even bigger success in the future.