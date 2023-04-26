Pattom Sanith to receive Golden Achievement Award Dubai

Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned playback singer Pattam Sanith has received the ‘Golden Achievement Award Dubai 2023’. The award was given for his outstanding performances in arts, culture, philanthropy and anti-drug activities. The award recognizes his contribution in. The award is presented by Global Media Dubai.The award will be presented on June 18 at Hyatt Regency Galleria in Dubai.

Pattom Sanith who works as a manager at a reputed bank in Thiruvananthapuram had recently won the Bharat Sevak national award given by Kendra Bharat Sevak Samaj. He won the award for his outstanding performances in philanthropy services.

Also Read: ‘Nithyanandakari’ video song from ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’ released

Pattom Sanith was a disciple of legendary Malayalam music director G. Devarajan master. He had sung in about 14 films including ‘Love Land’, ‘7 Varnnangal’, ‘New Love Story’ and ‘Late Marriage’. He has sung over a thousand songs in various genres. It includes light music songs, patriotic songs, Hindu, Muslim and Christian devotional songs and revolutionary songs.