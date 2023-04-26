PM Modi Pays Tributes to Parkash Singh Badal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chandigarh on Wednesday and paid his respects to former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, who died in a private hospital in Mohali. On April 16, Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Badal was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali after complaining of difficulty breathing. He died around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. He was 95. The mortal remains of Badal, who has straddled Punjab politics for over seven decades, have been kept at the party office here, where hundreds of mourners have gathered to pay their last respects. On Tuesday, Modi called Badal’s death a personal loss, describing him as a colossal figure in Indian politics who made significant contributions to the country. We are deeply saddened by the death of Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure in Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who made significant contributions to our nation, Modi said in a tweet.