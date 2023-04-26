Tecno launches new entry-level smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Tecno launched its latest entry-level smartphone named ‘Tecno Spark 10 4G’ in the Philippines. It is priced at PHP 4,999 (roughly Rs. 7,400) and is being sold in META Black, META Blue, and META White colours.. The phone comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. Any details on its India availability are yet to be shared.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 10 4G runs on Android 13-based HiOS 12 out-of-the-box and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone also has a Memory Fusion technology that let users expand the RAM by 8GB. The phone sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device packs a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified AI lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.