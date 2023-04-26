The doyen of the modern Indian circus, Gemini Sankaran passes away at 98

Gemini Sankaran, one of India’s most prominent circus owners and the founder of the Gemini and Jumbo circuses, passed away on Sunday due to age-related ailments at a private hospital in Kannur, Kerala.

Born as MV Sankaran, he was a trapeze artist in his early days before becoming a circus entrepreneur and adopting the name Gemini Sankaran after the famous circus he established with a partner in 1951. Gemini Circus became one of India’s most beloved circuses, attracting thousands of spectators across the country. It was even in demand abroad, and in the 1960s, Sankaran and his performers represented India at an international festival in the USSR, where they were received by Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space.

Sankaran was born on June 13, 1924, near Thalassery, a region often referred to as the birthplace of Indian circus, and was the fifth of seven children of Kavinissery Raman Nair and Kalyani Amma, both schoolteachers. Over the course of his life, Sankaran witnessed both the golden age and decline of Indian circuses.

He was also a witness to numerous prominent Indian politicians and celebrities, including former prime ministers, attending performances by artists from Gemini and Jumbo.

The Gemini Circus was so popular that tickets to the show were considered a coveted item across India. Even scenes from classic films like the 1970 Hindi film Mera Naam Joker and the 1989 Tamil film Apoorva Sagodharargal were shot at the Gemini Circus.

Despite the circus’s success, Sankaran was concerned about the future of the Indian circus, especially after the pandemic, in his final years. Today, his sons manage the Gemini and Jumbo circuses.