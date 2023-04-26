The laughter fades! Veteran Mollywood actor Mamukkoya passes away

Kozhikode: Veteran Mollywood actor Mamukkoya (76) passed away on Wednesday at about 1.05 pm. He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode for the past few days. The actor had collapsed at the venue of a football tournament at Wandoor in Malappuram on Monday.

On April 24, Mamukkoya suffered a heart attack while attending the inauguration of a football tournament in Malappuram and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Vandoor. He was later shifted to another private hospital in Kozhikode for advanced treatment and had been on ventilator support. Mamukkoya is married to Suhara and the couple has four children namely Muhammed Nisar, Shahitha, Nadiya and Abdul Rasheed.

Born in July 1946, Mamukkoya debuted onscreen with the movie ‘Anyarude Bhoomi’ directed by Nilambur Balan, made a mark in the industry with his quintessential Kozhikode dialect and style of dialogue delivery. His frequent association with director Sathyan Anthikkad in films like ‘Gandhinagar 2nd Street’, ‘Sandesham’ among others during the 80s and 90s, helped establish him as one the leading comedians and character actors in the Malayalam film industry. His collaborations with other veteran actors including Sreenivasan, Jagadish, Mukesh, Innocent, Philomina and KPAC Lalitha among others, in films like ‘Vadakkunokkiyantram’, ‘Chakoram’, ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’ etc. are still remembered for his one-liners. Though he appeared in the same role several times, like playing a tea-shop owner, his performances never felt repetitive.

He has been admired for his performance in various film, including ‘Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam’, ‘Gandhinagar Second Street’, ‘Nadodikkattu’, ‘Pattanapravesham’, ‘Unnikale Oru Kadha Parayam’, ‘Vadakkunokkiyantram’, ‘Kireedam’, ‘Oppam’, ‘Ustad Hotel’, ‘Sandesham’, ‘Chenkol’, ‘Sharjah To Sharjah’, ‘Vettam’, ‘Sreedharante Onnam Thirumurivu’, ‘Currency’, ‘Oru Marubhoomi Kadha,’ ‘Indian Rupee,’ ‘Minnal Murali’, ‘Kuruthi’, ‘Theerppu’, and ‘Pyali’ among many others.

The actor, who is the winner of two state awards (‘Perumazhakkalam’ – 2004, ‘Innathe Chintha Vishayam’ – 2008), has also bagged various honours including Jaihind TV Award for the Best Comedy Artist in Malayalam. As a social commenter, he was not silent about the injustices happening around him. In 2003, he appeared as the father of a Muslim man accused of terrorist activity in the hard-hitting music video titled ‘Native Bapa’, while in 2006, he appeared in a hip-hop video titled ‘Funeral Of A Native Son’, which was a musical tribute to Rohit Vemula. The video was a direct attack on the resistance against college students who seek justice against oppression. Both videos were written and directed by Mushin Perari. He was last seen in Ashraf Hamza’s romantic drama ‘Sulaikha Manzil’, and was recently seen featured in films like ‘Theerpu’, ‘Kuruthi’ and ‘Halal Love Story’.