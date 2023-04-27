A Canadian chef has been accused of selling lethal poison to suicidal youngsters

Kenneth Law, a Canadian chef, has been accused of selling lethal poison to vulnerable individuals who intended to use it to commit suicide. The poison was being sent from a post office near Toronto to people around the world for two years, according to a report by The Times.

The substance that Law sold has not been identified yet, and he used a website to deceive the authorities about its true purpose. Canadian authorities have launched an investigation into Law, and his website has been taken offline. The poison has been linked to up to seven deaths, including four in the UK. Law has claimed that he sent the substance to hundreds of people in the UK and that Britons were some of his most frequent buyers.

Law is a former aerospace engineer who worked for the Dunlop Standard Aerospace team on the Boeing 7E7 programme in Coventry for six months. However, he was most recently employed as a chef in a Toronto hotel. He said he created the business after watching his mother suffer terribly following a stroke.

Law’s father is religious and did not believe in euthanasia, so Law created an ‘avenue of escape’ for people who found themselves in similar circumstances.

The Times report mentioned some of the victims who died after buying the poison from Law’s company. The oldest was 38 years old, and the youngest was 17. In the UK, 22-year-old Tom Parfett was one of the victims who bought the poison from Law’s company. His father David said that Law was the man who effectively ‘handed a loaded gun to my son’.

Michael Dunham, 38, Neha Raju, 23, and a 21-year-old student who was not identified were all from the UK and died in the last 18 months after buying the poison from Law. In the US, there were three deaths linked to Law, including that of 17-year-old Anthony Jones, who consumed the substance and ran to his mother, shouting he wanted to live. Unfortunately, he died shortly afterward.

Law’s website was disguised to avoid detection by the authorities, and he claimed that he sent the poison to people around the world, including those in the UK, who were his most frequent customers. Law knew that he was supplying a substance that people would use to take their own lives, and he gained some kind of perverse pleasure from the knowledge that they were doing it, according to David, Tom Parfett’s father.

Canadian authorities are investigating Law, who could face serious charges for his actions.