Airport in Gulf country bans certain luggage types

Jeddah: King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia has issued advice on banned luggage types for all passengers. The airport urged passengers not to travel with certain baggage.
According to King Abdulaziz International Airport, the following baggage is not permitted:
Bags tied with rope
Cloth-wrapped bags
Round and irregularly shaped baggage
Baggage exceeding ticket weight restrictions
Cloth luggage
Baggage with long straps
