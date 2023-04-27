DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Airport in Gulf country bans certain luggage types

Apr 27, 2023, 08:25 pm IST

Jeddah: King Abdulaziz International Airport in  Jeddah, Saudi Arabia has issued advice on banned luggage types for all passengers. The airport urged passengers not to travel with certain baggage.

According to King Abdulaziz International Airport, the following baggage is not permitted:

Bags tied with rope

Cloth-wrapped bags

Round and irregularly shaped baggage

Baggage exceeding ticket weight restrictions

Cloth luggage

Baggage with long straps

 

