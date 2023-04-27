Badminton Asia Championships 2023: India’s PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy enter pre-quarterfinals

Dubai: In badminton, ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy entered the pre-quarterfinals of Dubai Badminton Asia Championship. In the opening round, HS Prannoy defeated Myanmar’s Phone Pyae Naing by ‘21-14, 21-9’ in the Men’s Singles. In the Men’s Singles, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Adnan Ebrahimby ‘ 21-13, 21-8’ in the first round of Men’s Singles. He will face world Number 5, Kodai Naraoka in the Round of 16.

Former world champion PV Sindhu entered the second round, defeating Wen Chi Hsu, 21-15, 22-20 in the Women’s Singles. In the pre-quarters, Sindhu will face China’s World Number 9 Han Yue.

In the Men’s Doubles, Indian duo of Satwik-Chirag defeated Malaysia’s Tan Kian Meng and Tan Wee Kiong by ‘21-14, 21-17’. In the Women’s Doubles, India’s Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand entered the round of 16.