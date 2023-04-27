BJP Anticipates PM Modi’s Attendance at Large Women’s Gathering in Kerala Following Yuvam Event

The BJP in Kerala is looking to organize a large women’s meet with the Prime Minister after the success of the Yuvam youth conclave in Kochi during his two-day visit to the state. A party leader, involved in organizing the PM’s Kerala events, said Modi himself may attend the women’s meet, which was initially planned to be attended by Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, later this year. The BJP leader said the turnout of youngsters at the Yuvam event impressed the prime minister and piqued his interest in attending the women’s gathering. The party’s aim is to bring together beneficiaries of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme and Kudumbashree self-help groups for the event.

‘The Yuvam event was organized as part of the BJP’s strategy to woo the apolitical youth. There’s a general trend of youth being reluctant to participate in day-to-day politics. At the same time, some studies we conducted proved that a good number of the youth admire Modi. They may not be ready to engage in the activities of the BJP or the Yuva Morcha at the moment, but we wanted to mobilize them,’ a BJP leader said.

The BJP plans to bring together one lakh women for the event, but the scale and shape of the programme may see changes. The ruling CPM in Kerala has a strong influence among the Kudumbashree workers. The party is also planning an event with ex-service personnel, which will take place in Kozhikode with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as the chief guest. Additionally, there are plans for an event with scheduled castes/scheduled tribes and other backward communities. All the events aim to expand the BJP’s mass base in Kerala.