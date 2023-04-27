Clinical Psychologist Who Sexual Abused Mentally Ill 14-Year-Old Gets 7 Year’s in Prison

A Thiruvananthapuram fast track court has sentenced Dr. K Gireesh, a clinical psychologist, to seven years in prison and a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy who sought treatment for mental health issues. Gireesh, an assistant professor in the Health Department, molested the child at the clinic attached to his house in Manakkat. The abuse occurred several times from 2015 to 2017. The victim also testified that the accused showed him obscene pictures and threatened him into silence.

According to the prosecution, the child’s mental health deteriorated after becoming a victim of sexual abuse. The boy disclosed the incident in 2019 when he was admitted to the psychiatry department of a medical college. Thiruvananthapuram Fort Police registered a case and investigated the matter. Special Public Prosecutor RS Vijayamohan appeared for the prosecution.

While Gireesh was sentenced to 26 years in prison for various offenses, the time can be served concurrently. He had also been sentenced to six years rigorous imprisonment in another case, and is currently out on bail in that case.

This case highlights the need for better protections for vulnerable patients seeking mental health treatment. As Vijayamohan stated, ‘The judgment shows that no one is above the law. Sexual predators should know that they cannot escape the law. This will send a strong message to the society that courts are there to protect the victims.’