Dubai Duty Free Draw: German national wins $1 million

Dubai: Marc Briese, a German national based in Seevetal won $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion draw. The draw was held at Dubai International Airport. Marc Briese aged 47 work as a CEO for a logistic company in Hamburg, Germany. He won the Millennium Millionaire Series 421 with ticket number 3982, which he purchased on April 8 on his way to Bangkok, Thailand.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: Bhutanese barista wins Dh1 million; barber wins 1kg gold

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted. Ajith Pushparajan, a 49- year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Selenite Grey) car, with ticket number 1300 in Finest Surprise Series 1837, which he purchased online on March 30. Mahesh Venkat, a 35- year-old Indian national based in Umm Al Quwain won a BMW R nineT Pure (Mineral Grey Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 1023 in Finest Surprise Series 536 which he purchased online on April 5.