Habitat Film Festival to be held in Delhi from May 5 to 14

The Habitat Film Festival will return for its 15th edition from May 5 to 14, screening award-winning documentaries such as Shaunak Sen’s “All That Breathes” and a retrospective on late filmmaker Mrinal Sen. According to a press release, the festival, which will be held at the India Habitat Centre (IHC), will feature 60 features, documentaries, and short films in 17 languages.To commemorate the legendary filmmaker’s birth centenary, the film gala has planned a Mrinal Sen Retrospective. Some of the late director’s seminal films will be shown, including “Khandhar” (1984), “Ek Din Pratidin” (1979), and “Ek Din Achanak” (1989). There will also be a panel discussion to commemorate Sen’s life and work. Kunal Sen, his son, will be there, as will film critic Sohini Chattopadhyay and Naveen Kishore, publisher of Sen’s “Absence Trilogy.”Baokar, a well-known actor and theatre artist who died earlier this month after a long illness, will be remembered with a screening of “Ek Din Achanak,” in which she played a pivotal role.