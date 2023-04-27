Kerala to introduce additional book covering NCERT-excluded topics

The Kerala Government has announced the formation of an expert committee to develop supplementary textbooks covering portions of the syllabus omitted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The state school syllabus will now include topics such as the RSS ban, the Gujarat riots, and Mughal history, which were excluded by the NCERT. The new textbook will present the concepts of the omitted portions in a new manner. However, the printing and distribution of the book to schools will take at least two and a half months. The State Education Minister V Sivankutty has also written to the Prime Minister and the Union Education Minister, expressing the state’s concern over the move to omit main chapters and portions in textbooks. The Kerala school syllabus will include the deleted portions, subject to a final decision after consulting with the Chief Minister.

The NCERT had removed several portions from textbooks from Class 6 to 12 as part of the syllabus rationalisation exercise, including lessons on the RSS ban, Gujarat riots, Mughal history, emergencies, the Cold War, and the Naxalite Movement. The State Minister has also written to the Prime Minister, expressing concern over the omission of key chapters and portions from the textbooks in the name of rationalisation. The Kerala Minister emphasised that it should be ensured that children receive a comprehensive and balanced education through textbooks to mould them as responsible citizens and future leaders. The omission of significant topics like peace, development, the rise of people’s movements and Mughal history was an injustice to the children, denying them an opportunity to learn and become good citizens. The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) is considering a decision by its curriculum steering committee to include these deleted portions in the state syllabus.