Mahzooz Draw: Bhutanese barista wins Dh1 million; barber wins 1kg gold

Dubai: Bhutanese expat Tandin won Dh1 million in the weekly draw of Mahzooz. Tandin works as a barista at a shop in the UAE.

Tandin initially thought his supervisor was joking, but when he saw his friends congratulating him on their WhatsApp group chat and posting screenshots of his name from the live draw, he decided to check his Mahzooz account. To his shock, he saw a whopping Dh1 million in his account.

‘I need to be very careful where I invest my money and consider many factors before making a decision because I am getting married soon and will be using some of my prize money for the wedding expenses. I may also make a few investments back home in Bhutan and help a few of my friends who have been supporting me during my time here in the UAE,’ said Tandin.

Bikash, a 37-year-old Bangladeshi national living in Ras Al Khaimah, won 1kg gold prize. Bikash, who works as a barber is the first winner from Bangladesh to scoop up the 1kg gold prize.

19 lucky participants matched four out of five winning numbers and shared the second prize of of Dh200,000. They will take home Dh10,526 each. 818 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each. This week’s draw saw 838 participants take home Dh1,404,500 in prize money.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.