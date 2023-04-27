Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for seventh day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended higher for 7th session in a row on Thursday. BSE Sensex ended at 60,649.38, up 348.80 points or 0.58%. NSE Nifty settled at 17,915, up 101.40 points or 0.57%. About 1,970 shares advanced, 1,421 declined, and 126 remained unchanged.

14 of the 15 major sectoral indices advanced in today’s session. Among sectoral indices, only FMCG ended lower. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices added 0.5% each.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel. The top losers in the market were HDFC Life, HUL, Power Grid Corp, Adani Ports and Axis Bank.