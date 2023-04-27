Sukanya Mondal into ED custody with cattle smuggling case

Over a month after arresting TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with a cattle smuggling case along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested his daughter Sukanya Mondal on money laundering charges in the same case on Wednesday. Manish Kothari, Anubrata’s chartered accountant, was arrested by the ED last month. According to an official, Sukanya was summoned on Wednesday and taken into custody under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after several hours of questioning.

During questioning, she (Sukanya) was informed that there were large cash transactions in her bank accounts and that several properties registered in her name were found to be disproportionate to her income. But she didn’t say anything. She always claimed that her father and his chartered accountant were aware of them, an ED source said, adding that she had previously been questioned by the ED. Sukanya, a primary school teacher in Birbhum district, will appear in a Delhi court on Thursday. According to sources, the investigation officer will seek her additional custody.

Anubrata was first arrested in the cattle smuggling case by the CBI in August of last year. On November 17, he was arrested by the ED in a money-laundering case related to the cattle smuggling case.