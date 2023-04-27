Youth 20(Y20) meeting to begin in Ladakh today

The Youth 20(Y20) meeting that is being held under the aegis of Group 20 (G20) is all set to begin in Ladakh today. Today marks the start of the Youth 20 (Y20) meeting in Ladakh, which is being held under the auspices of Group 20 (G20). Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Services, and Sports, and Brig. (Ret.) Dr. BD Mishra, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, will preside over the opening ceremony at the Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra Auditorium. With the exception of China, up to 170 delegates from 100 nations have arrived in Ladakh. On April 26, the delegates started to arrive. The event is a setback for China and Pakistan, both of which are opposed to holding the international event in Jammu and Kashmir, which will host the G20 tourism working group from May 22 to 24. It will be the first time. This is the first international event in Kashmir since a 1983 cricket match between the West Indies and India in Srinagar was called off due to spectators damaging the pitch. The delegates spent the day in Leh visiting various religious sites, including the Hemis and Thiksay Monasteries, lakes, and other areas. Mishra hosted a dinner for the delegates and interacted with some of them in the evening.