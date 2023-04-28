Chairman of Lulu Group, Yusuff Ali, meets with PM Modi and extends ‘Eid Mubarak’ wishes

MA Yusuffali, a prominent industrialist from Kerala, paid a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Thursday. During the meeting, Yusuffali conveyed his wishes of ‘Eid Mubarak’ to the Prime Minister.

In addition to exchanging pleasantries, Yusuffali briefed the Prime Minister on the progress of Lulu Group’s upcoming mall projects in Srinagar and Ahmedabad. He also discussed Lulu Group’s plans to export agricultural products from Kashmir and northeastern states to Gulf countries.

Yusuffali, who was part of the UAE delegation, had attended the Global Investors Summit at Lucknow in February this year to discuss India-UAE ties. PM Modi, who recently visited Kerala, flagged off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram during his two-day visit to the state.

The meeting between Yusuffali and PM Modi highlights the growing collaboration between India and the UAE in various sectors, including trade and investment. It also highlights the role of prominent Indian business leaders in strengthening ties between the two countries.