Chrisann Pereira, Indian actress best known for Sadak 2 freed from UAE prison

Indian actress Chrisann Pereira, best known for her roles in Sadak 2 and Batla House, has been released from Sharjah Central Jail in the UAE. She was previously arrested on drug trafficking charges and had been imprisoned since earlier this month. Chrisann’s brother Kevin confirmed the news on Instagram and shared a note with a ‘massive update’.

He also posted a caption with pictures of Chrisann and Clayton Rodrigues, the victim of the crime. Chrisann was able to get through customs, but got stuck when she reported the incident for her own safety. Clayton, on the other hand, was arrested upon landing. Anthony Paul and his gang then approached the family to help and asked for 80 lakhs to ‘bribe’ officials in Sharjah with their ‘contacts’.

In an earlier Instagram story, Kevin shared a video of their mother who was beaming with happiness. The clip also showed a tearful Chrisann talking to her brother and other family members.

According to reports, Chrisann Pereira was falsely accused of a drug case by bakery owner Anthony Paul and his friend Rajesh Borate, who posed as talent managers and lured her to Sharjah for an audition by providing tickets and accommodation. Ravi gave Chrisann a memento with drugs hidden inside it, and tipped off the Sharjah police who arrested her on April 1. Investigations by the Mumbai Crime Branch found that Paul was seeking revenge against Chrisann’s mother after a disagreement during the pandemic.

Chrisann had been imprisoned in Sharjah since her arrest, but was recently released and is expected to return to India soon.