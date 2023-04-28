Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold slipped down marginally in the Kerala market. Price of yellow metal edged lower after two days. Yesterday, gold prices remained firm. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,600, lower by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,759 per 10 gram, down Rs 142 or 0.24%. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 52 at Rs 75,228 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $1,989.50 per ounce by, and was headed for a 1.1% monthly gain. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,999.00.