Delectable Kancheepuram Masala Dosa – A South Indian Culinary Delight!

Indian breakfast delicacy, dosas, are famous worldwide in various forms, including the popular masala dosa with crispy edges and potato-based filling. Kancheepuram, renowned for silk sarees, is also celebrated for its cuisine, including the Kancheepuram idli and dosas. You can easily prepare this delectable Kancheepuram masala dosa at home by following the recipe.

Ingredients:

1 cup idli rice

1/2 cup urad dal

1/2 tsp fenugreek seeds

1/2 cup cooked and mashed potatoes and beetroot

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger, grated

2-3 green chillies, finely chopped

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp asafoetida

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking

Instructions:

Soak the idli rice and urad dal along with fenugreek seeds in water for 4-5 hours.

After soaking, grind the rice and dal separately to a fine batter consistency, then mix them together.

Keep the batter aside in a warm place to ferment for 8-10 hours or overnight.

Once the batter is fermented, mix in salt and adjust the consistency with water if needed.

In a separate pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds and asafoetida.

Add chopped onions, grated ginger and green chillies to the pan and sauté for 2-3 minutes.

Add mashed potatoes and beetroot, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and salt to the pan and mix well. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

To make dosas, heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Spread a ladleful of batter in a circular motion on the pan.

Drizzle oil around the edges of the dosa and cook for 1-2 minutes until the bottom turns golden brown.

Spread a spoonful of the potato and beetroot filling on one half of the dosa and fold the other half over it.

Cook for another minute on both sides until the dosa is crispy and golden brown.

Serve hot with coconut chutney or sambar.

Enjoy your delicious Kancheepuram Masala Dosas!