Governance Yatra by the BJP to combat the Kerala model

Not only Kerala, but also BJP-ruled states, have a governance model. The national BJP leadership has launched its extensive outreach programme Good Governance Yatra in order to convey this message to the people of Kerala. The initiative will highlight the ‘BJP model’ of governance that it has implemented in major states such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Tripura, in order to counter the ‘Kerala model’ of development frequently cited by Left parties. The outreach will create a pool of resource people who will present the BJP’s model of governance in Kerala. We want Keralans to understand that BJP-ruled states, too, have development models. There is a misinformation campaign claiming that no development is taking place in BJP-ruled states. A group of people from various sections of society will be sent to all BJP-ruled states except the northeastern ones as part of the initiative. They will tour various cities, major infrastructure projects, IT-tourism project sites, and smart city projects as state guests. They will also have the opportunity to meet with the chief ministers of their respective states. The groups will include BJP officials, IT and medical professionals, as well as media representatives.