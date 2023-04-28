India records 7533 new COVID-19 cases with 44 deaths

According to the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 7,533 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 4.49 crore, while active cases decreased to 53,852. The death toll has risen to 5,31,468 with 44 deaths, including 16 fatalities reconciled by Kerala, according to data updated by the ministry at 8 a.m. Active cases now account for 0.12% of all infections. According to data posted on the ministry’s website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.69%. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 4,43,47,024, with a 1.18 percent case fatality rate. So far, India has recorded a total of 4.49 crore Covid cases. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far as part of the nationwide COVID-19 immunisation drive.