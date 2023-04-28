Kerala CM Presents Argentina Jersey to Messi’s Team as Appreciation for Malayalis’ Support During Qatar World Cup

During a meeting in New Delhi, Ambassador Hugo Javier Gobbi of Argentina gifted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a national team jersey in appreciation for the state’s support of Argentina during the Qatar World Cup. Indian football legend IM Vijayan, who is an Argentina fan himself and the chairman of the technical committee of the All India Football Federation, was present at the meeting. Pinarayi expressed his gratitude on Twitter, saying, ‘Thank you for your warm gesture!’

Vijayan also discussed the possibility of Argentina providing support for the training of Kerala’s men’s and women’s football teams, given the state’s abundance of football fans. ‘Argentina has made invaluable contributions to the game,’ he said.

The Ambassador also mentioned to Pinarayi how impressed he was with the natural beauty of Kerala during his trip to attend the G20 meeting. Kerala’s massive following for Argentina and Brazil caught the attention of the world during the 2022 world cup in Qatar. Argentina won the world championship for the third time by defeating France in a penalty shootout on December 18th, 2022.