Residents from these 43 countries not required to have driving license test in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in the UAE have announced that residents of 43 countries not required to have driving license test in UAE. The MoI has launched ‘Markhoos’ initiative for this. Under the initiative, residents of these 43 countries will have the right to drive with their national driving license or exchange it with a UAE license if they hold a residence permit.
These are the countries:
Estonia
Albania
Portugal
China
Hungary
Greece
Ukraine
Bulgaria
Slovak
Slovenia
Serbia
Cyprus
Latvia
Luxembourg
Lithuania
Malta
Iceland
Montenegro
United State of America
France
Japan
Belgium
Switzerland
Germany
Italy
Sweden
Ireland
Spain
Norway
New Zealand
Romania
Singapore
Hong Kong
Netherlands
Denmark
Austria
Finland
United Kingdom
Turkey
Canada
Poland
South Africa
Australia
