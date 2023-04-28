Residents from these 43 countries not required to have driving license test in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in the UAE have announced that residents of 43 countries not required to have driving license test in UAE. The MoI has launched ‘Markhoos’ initiative for this. Under the initiative, residents of these 43 countries will have the right to drive with their national driving license or exchange it with a UAE license if they hold a residence permit.

These are the countries:

Estonia

Albania

Portugal

China

Hungary

Greece

Ukraine

Bulgaria

Slovak

Slovenia

Serbia

Cyprus

Latvia

Luxembourg

Lithuania

Malta

Iceland

Montenegro

United State of America

France

Japan

Belgium

Switzerland

Germany

Italy

Sweden

Ireland

Spain

Norway

New Zealand

Romania

Singapore

Hong Kong

Netherlands

Denmark

Austria

Finland

United Kingdom

Turkey

Canada

Poland

South Africa

Australia