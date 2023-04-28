Stock Market: Equity indices end higher for eighth day in a row

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices ended higher on April 28. BSE Sensex settled at 61,112.44, up by 463.06 points or 0.76%. NSE Nifty ended at 18,065, up by 150.00 points or 0.84%. About 2167 shares advanced, 1238 shares declined, and 128 shares remained unchanged.

Top gainers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Britannia Industries, Wipro and Nestle India. Top losers were Axis Bank, ONGC, HCL Technologies, JSW Steel and Titan Company.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with capital goods, infra, power, PSU Bank and Information Technology up 1% each. BSE Midcap and smallcap indices up 1% each.