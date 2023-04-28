This Gulf country to become first ever Middle East host FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027

Doha: Qatar will host the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027. The Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) announced this. The games will be played in Doha.

Qatar ranked 89 will qualify automatically as host. Qatar last played in the event at the 2006 world championship, and lost all five of its games.Qatar is the third straight Asian host of the men’s tournament. China hosted in 2019 and the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia host this year’s edition from August 25-September 12. Spain is the defending champion.

The women’s World Cup in 2026 will be hosted by Germany in Berlin.