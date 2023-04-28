Tiger chases down a group of tourists during a jungle safari near Jim Corbett National Park

A viral video has been circulating on social media showing a group of tourists on a jungle safari being chased by a tiger. The group was travelling in a four-wheeler jeep when the tiger suddenly charged at them, causing them to panic and scream. One of the tourists managed to capture the terrifying encounter on camera, and the video has since gained a lot of attention online. The incident occurred near the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, India.

The video shows the tourists watching and photographing the tiger as it hid behind some bushes. Suddenly, the animal jumped out and charged at the group, causing them to quickly reverse the vehicle and avoid being attacked. The tiger then returned to the jungle without causing any harm.

The video received mixed reactions on social media, with some commenters calling it intrusive and oppressive, while others suggested that the tiger was acting in self-defence. The Corbett Tiger Reserve is home to many wild animals, including the Asiatic Elephant, Royal Bengal Tiger, and various reptiles and birds.

The Jim Corbett National Park is the oldest national park in India and covers an area of 521 sq. km, while the larger Corbett Tiger Reserve covers 1,288 sq. km and includes adjacent protected areas. Approximately 15% of the forest is open to tourists.