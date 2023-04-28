UP police department to go hi-tech to keep a check on anti-social activities by mafias

The Uttar Pradesh police department in India is turning to advanced technology to help combat anti-social behavior, smuggling, and the use of weapons by criminal gangs. They have signed a contract with a robotics start-up based in Pune, which will provide 84 specialised drones equipped with thermal imaging capabilities, capable of providing day and night visuals to detect hidden weapons and ammunition.

The drones will also improve aerial surveillance capabilities and assist with controlling riots. This is the first time that the state police has ordered such specialised drones, which are being supplied at a cost of less than 1 million rupees ($12,220.38) per drone.

Each drone will weigh around 6.5 kg and can operate for an hour and up to 5 km on a single charge. The drones will have one microphone and two advanced cameras for issuing warnings and announcements. The founder and MD of Sagar Defence Engineering, Nikunj Parashar, has confirmed that production has started, and his company will deliver all 84 drones to the UP police by the last week of May. The drones were previously supplied by the same company to the Indian Navy and the UP Special Task Force for anti-criminal operations.

The specialised drone technology has already proven effective in various security needs for Indian security forces, including the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Army, BSF and DRDO. Additionally, the company has developed and deployed a unique technology enabling drones to perform autonomous recovery or launch from moving platforms, land or marine.

During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mumbai Police also acquired a similar drone technology from Sagar Defence Engineering, and the company deployed a team to help frontline workers tackle crowds and spread awareness about Covid-19 norms and vaccination.