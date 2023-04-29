Acer launches new thin and lightweight laptop in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Acer launches its latest thin and lightweight laptop named ‘ Acer Swift Go (2023)’ in India. The 16GB + 512GB storage configuration of Acer Swift Go (2023) is priced at Rs. 79,990. The laptop is available for sale via Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Amazon in Silver colour.

The new laptop comes equipped with a 14-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800 pixels) OLED display with 400 nits of peak brightness, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H processor, 16 GB of RAM, and up to 512 GB of storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box.

The laptop packs a 65Whr battery unit with support for a 45W fast charging via a USB Type-C port and is equipped with stereo speakers. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It also features dual USB 3.2 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB 3.2 port, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI 1.4 port, a dedicated SD Card slot.