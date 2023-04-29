Airtel 5G service now available in 3000 Indian cities and towns: Know how to activate

Mumbai: Leading internet and telecom services provider in the country, Bharti Airtel has updated that its 5G Plus services is now available in more than 3000 cities and towns in the country. The company recently launched its 5G services in Katra in Jammu, Kannur in Kerala, Patna in Bihar ,Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh and the Union territory of Daman and Diu.

Airtel is the first mobile operator in India to offer 5G for commercial use to all its users. Any Airtel user within a 5G network area can access 5G connectivity. In contrast, Jio is offering 5G connectivity on an invitation-only basis. Currently, only Airtel and Jio offer 5G services in India.

Airtel 5G Plus plans:

Airtel has not launched any special plan for 5G. However, the mobile operator is offering unlimited 5G data with a data plan of Rs 239 and above. Airtel users who are in 5G enabled cities can enjoy unlimited 5G data if they have one of these active prepaid packs: Rs 239, Rs 265, Rs 296, Rs 299, Rs 319, Rs 359, Rs 399, Rs 455, Rs 479, Rs 489, Rs 499, Rs 509, Rs 519, Rs 549, Rs 666, Rs 699, Rs 719, Rs 779, Rs 839, Rs 999, Rs 1799, Rs 2999 and Rs 3359. Airtel is also offering unlimited 5G data on postpaid plans priced at – Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 599, Rs 999, Rs 1199 and Rs 1499.

To activate Airtel 5G Plus on your phone, go to Settings > Network and Connectivity > tap on Airtel SIM > Enable 5G. You can check if 5G is available in your area using the Airtel Thanks app.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.