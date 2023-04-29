Arrested: Man aided by sister and brother kills live-in partner in Delhi

Police in Delhi have arrested a man for allegedly killing his live-in partner with the help of his brother and sister.

Vineet Panwar, his brother Mohit, and sister Parul are the prime suspects in the murder case. They are accused of killing Rohina Naaz, also known as Mahi, 25, and dumping her body in the Karawal Nagar area after killing her at Teliwara Farsh Bazar. Vineet Panwar had been on the loose but was recently arrested in Ghaziabad’s Loni.

Police said that in 2017, Vineet Panwar got acquainted with Rohina Naaz with whom he started a live-in relationship. After he was arrested in a murder case in 2017, Naaz started living with Parul at Teliwara. Vineet Panwar was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case but got parole in 2022 and started working as a security guard.

Naaz was reportedly pressuring Vineet Panwar to marry her, so he hatched a conspiracy with his brother and sister to kill her. ‘Vineet Panwar admitted that he, along with his brother and sister, had killed the woman,’ said a senior police officer.