Badminton Asia Championships 2023: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy crash out of quarterfinals

Dubai: In badminton, ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy were crashed out of quarterfinals of Badminton Asia Championships 2023. Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu lost to An Se-young of South Korea by ‘21-18, 5-21, 9-21’ in women’s singles quarterfinals. HS Prannoy crashed out to Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan by ‘11-21, 9-13’ after being retired hurt.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi meets, expresses solidarity with protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Earlier in the day, qualifiers Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy lost to Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia by ’18-21, 21-19, 15-21′ in the mixed doubles quarterfinal.