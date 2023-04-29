Chennai airport death: Police suspect suicide in case of woman’s found body

According to the police, a 33-year-old woman named Aishwarya jumped to her death after watching a movie with her two children at a theatre in Chennai airport. The incident took place last night, and the police suspect it to be a case of death by suicide. Aishwarya used to reside in Polichalur, an area adjacent to the airport.

A senior police official informed NDTV that Aishwarya was undergoing treatment for a mental illness as per her family. The official stated, ‘According to her family, she was suffering from a mental illness and was undergoing treatment.’

Last night, after watching the movie, Aishwarya suddenly left the theatre and reportedly jumped from a height. The police have not yet found any suicide note. The woman’s husband is currently in the US. The police are investigating the case and awaiting further developments.