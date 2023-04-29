Dell launches 11 new Latitude and Precision laptops in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Dell Technologies has launched 11 new laptops under its Latitude and Precision series. The new laptops are aimed at business customers. Dell has also introduced a high-end OptiPlex 7410 AIO (all-in-one) Desktop and Ultrasharp monitors. Dell OptiPlex 7410 AIO desktop will be available at Rs 64,500, and the 34-inch Ultrasharp Curved WQHD Monitor will be available at Rs 56,000.

The new devices are powered with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and upgraded Dell Optimiser features.

Dell Latitude 2023 series:

The new Dell Latitude lineup includes seven laptops:

-Dell Latitude 9440 (Rs 1,94,900 onwards)

-Dell Latitude 7440 (Rs 1,24,000 onwards)

-Dell Latitude 7640 (Rs 1,15,000 onwards)

-Dell Latitude 5440 (Rs 87,000 onwards)

-Dell Latitude 3540 (Rs 60,000 onwards)

-Dell Latitude 3340 (Rs 65,000 onwards)

-Dell Latitude 3440 (Rs 59,000 onwards)

Dell Precision 2023 series:

The series includes three laptops:

-Dell Precision 7780 (Rs 1,49,000 onwards)

-Dell Precision 5680 (Rs 1,45,000 onwards)

-Dell Precision 3480 (Rs 76,000 onwards)

The Precision 7780 comes with a 17-inch display. The Precision 3480 features a 14-inch display and the Precision 5680 has a 16-inch display. The laptop can be configured with Intel Core i9 (45W) processors and up to 64GB of DDR5 memory with the NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation mobile GPU.