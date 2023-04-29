Director James Gunn shares the qualities that he wants in his new Superman

James Gunn, DC Studios’ new co-CEO, has revealed the qualities he wants in his new Superman. Gunn, who is currently promoting his upcoming Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, will shift his focus to his upcoming reboot of Superman, titled Superman: Legacy.

Although he hasn’t shared any updates about potential actors for the role, Gunn shared the traits he wants to see in his version of Superman, saying that the next actor to portray Clark Kent must have ‘all the humanity that Superman has, but he’s also an alien.’ He added that the actor should possess the kindness and compassion of Superman and be someone whom people want to give a hug.

When asked if he’s considering Chris Pratt for the role, Gunn said it wasn’t Pratt, although if he were a few years younger, he might have been considered. Earlier this month, Gunn shared the title page of the movie’s script on Twitter, announcing that the production is now up and running, with costumes and production design underway.

Peter Safran, producer and head of DC Studios, along with Gunn, explained that the film would focus on Superman’s Kryptonian heritage and his human upbringing, making him ‘the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way’ and ‘kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.’

Henry Cavill announced last year that he would not be returning as Superman, citing other plans for the superhero by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Superman: Legacy is set to hit theatres on July 11, 2025.