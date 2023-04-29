Dubai Ruler appoints 2 deputy rulers

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai has issued Decree No. 21 of 2023, appointing Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE. Currently, Sheikh Ahmed is also the Chairman of the Dubai Media Council and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee. He has also served as the Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation for the last 14 years.

The new Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.