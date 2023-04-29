ECB’s Strategic Adviser Andrew Strauss to Resign from Post

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that former England skipper Andrew Strauss is set to step down from his roles as a strategic adviser to the board and as chair of the performance cricket committee next month. Strauss had taken up the roles in September 2020 and had been tasked with conducting a high-performance review after England’s 4-0 Ashes defeat in 2021.

In a statement on Friday, Strauss said, ‘I’ve really enjoyed my time at the ECB and am proud of having contributed to a successful period for our England teams. With increasing commitments outside of the organisation, sadly I’ve decided it’s time to step away from my current role.’ The 46-year-old will officially resign from his position at the board’s Annual General Meeting in May.

Strauss’ high-performance review made 17 recommendations, including cutting the number of matches in the County Championship and dedicated windows for white-ball tournaments. However, the proposal to alter the structure of domestic cricket did not sit well with county loyalists, and ECB CEO Richard Gould called it ‘dead in the water.’

On Strauss’ departure, ECB Chair Richard Thompson said, ‘Andrew has given outstanding service to English cricket over many years in a number of different roles. I’ve greatly valued the advice and expertise he has provided in my time as Chair, and have enjoyed working with him.’

The ECB also announced the appointment of Penny Avis, Baroness Zahida Manzoor, Jennifer Owen Adams, and Gareth Williams as non-executive directors. The appointments will be ratified at May’s annual general meeting, and two further appointments will be made ‘in due course,’ the ECB said.

‘I have no doubt he has much more to contribute to the game, and I hope he will return in the future,’ Thompson added.