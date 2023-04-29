IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala till May 3; Yellow alert issued in several districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for heavy rains in several districts of Kerala from April 29 to May 3. The districts that are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday are Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur.

The department has announced an orange alert for these four districts, indicating the possibility of heavy rains at isolated places, which means a rainfall of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours. In addition, the department has issued a yellow alert for other districts from April 29 to May 3, where heavy rain, defined as rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours, is expected.

Residents of these districts are advised to take necessary precautions and stay informed about the weather conditions in their area. The authorities have also been instructed to be on high alert and take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the public during the heavy rain.

Yellow alert issued in districts:-