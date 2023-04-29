India and Russia to boost their defence ties

The Indian government has announced that it has agreed to strengthen its defense ties with Russia following bilateral talks between the countries’ defense ministers at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on April 28.

The talks between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu covered a wide range of issues related to bilateral defense cooperation, including military-to-military ties and industrial partnership. India is one of the largest importers of defense equipment from Russia, having reportedly purchased nearly half of its military supplies over the years, including fighter jets, tanks, nuclear submarines, and an aircraft carrier.

The Indian government’s statement highlighted the ‘unique, long-lasting and time-tested relationship’ between India and Russia, and both ministers expressed satisfaction over the ‘continued trust and mutual respect’ between the two countries, particularly in defense.

The statement also revealed that the two ministers discussed the Russian defense industry’s potential participation in India’s flagship ‘Make in India’ initiative and ways to provide further impetus to it. The Make in India program was launched by the Indian government to encourage investment, foster innovation, enhance skill development, and build best-in-class manufacturing infrastructure to increase global manufacturing and investment in India.

However, India has faced criticism from several Western countries for buying Russian oil at a lower price, while the US and its allies have been attempting to isolate Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. New Delhi has defended its actions by stating that it is protecting its interests and has called for a diplomatic solution to the conflict. Nonetheless, the two countries have expressed their commitment towards strengthening their partnership in defense and acknowledged their long-standing relationship.