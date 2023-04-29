Moderate intensity earthquake hits Turkey

Istanbul: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.7-magnitude jolted Kahramanmaras province in Turkey at 4.55am (2.55am GMT) on Saturday. According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, the epicentre was the Goksun district at a depth of 7km.

Kahramanmaras was the epicenter of the February 6 twin earthquakes of 7.7 and 7.6 magnitudes that struck 11 Turkish provinces — Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa. More than 50,000 people were dead and 14 million people in the country and many others in northern Syria were affected by that earthquake.