New Yorkers take part in guided breathing exercises and vegan dinner, all while being naked

Last week, a naked breathwork experience was held in a trendy neighborhood in New York. The Füde Breathwork Experience included guided breathing exercises and a vegan dinner, with both men and women participating.

The event’s founder, Charlie Ann Max, explained that the experience had no sexual aspect and was aimed at helping participants connect with their most authentic selves. Max, who also hosts The Füde Dinner Experience, The Füde Clay Experience, and The Füde Photo Experience, charges between $44 and $88 for entry.

Participants in the event felt that it was worth the price, as it allowed them to step out of their comfort zones in a safe space. Niko Jane, who had attended the event before, praised the non-sexual environment: ‘It’s nice to be in a space that’s not sexual. Naked.’ The breathwork exercise was led by a facilitator, followed by a vegan dinner of herb salad, basmati rice, and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Many participants focused on the breakthroughs they experienced during the breathwork exercise. Mehow Podstawski said that he realized he had a fear he didn’t know about and started crying, but then realized that he was strong enough to face his fears.

Max emphasized that safety was a top priority for the event, and that all attendees had to register through a website and undergo screening before being allowed to participate. Different facilitators were also present to help people feel more comfortable, as many participants were nervous about experiencing nudity in a group setting.

Max’s love for cooking, nudity, and companionship inspired her to host her first naked group meal in 2020. Now, she hosts four sister events in New York and Los Angeles under the Füde name, which pays homage to her German-Jewish heritage and is pronounced like ‘food.’