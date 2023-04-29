Pakistan Asks US to Restore Military Funding amid Cash Shortage: Report

According to Dawn, Pakistan’s envoy to the US Masood Khan urged the US to restore military financing and sales, which was suspended by the previous administration. Speaking at a seminar in Washington, Khan emphasized the importance of restoring Foreign Military Financing and Foreign Military Sales for Pakistan. The strained US-Pakistan relationship, which has been ongoing since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, has damaged Pakistan’s already struggling economy. Elizabeth Horst, the US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, focused on the need to rebuild Pakistan’s economy and urged Islamabad to work with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to do so.

‘The reforms that Pakistan and the IMF agreed to are not easy. But it’s crucial that Pakistan take these actions to bring the country back to sound financial footing, avoid falling into further debt, and grow Pakistan’s economy,’ Horst said. Recent high-level diplomatic engagements have given Pakistan hope of repairing the strained ties with the US. At the conference in Wilson Centre, Washington, Ambassador Khan spoke about the role Pakistan can play in bringing stability to Afghanistan. ‘Afghanistan’s stability is imperative, first and foremost, for its own people who have suffered grievously over the past four decades,’ he said. ‘Let’s work together to eliminate this threat. Today it is a threat for Pakistan and Afghanistan; if unchecked, it will spread to other parts of the region and beyond.’