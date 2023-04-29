Reality TV star Kylie Jenner calls out her sisters for setting unrealistic beauty standards

Kylie Jenner, a reality TV star and makeup mogul, will be featured in the third season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, calling out her sisters for setting unrealistic beauty standards and how it affects young girls. A new promo reveals Kylie’s desire to have a ‘bigger conversation’ about the topic and encourages her sisters to be more open about their insecurities and cosmetic procedures. Kylie, who has two daughters, Stormi and Aire, with Travis Scott, also expressed that she doesn’t want her daughters to follow in her footsteps.

The 25-year-old entrepreneur did not delve into the specifics of her own beauty choices, but she has previously spoken about her insecurities and getting lip fillers. In an interview with HommeGirls, Kylie clarified that she was not an insecure person, contrary to popular belief, and that she always had confidence in herself.

She admits to feeling self-conscious about her lips and getting lip filler to address that, which she considers the best decision she has made, stating that she has no regrets.

The new season of The Kardashians is set to premiere on May 25 on an OTT platform. Kylie’s promotion of self-confidence and her call for a discussion on the beauty standards that are set by the media are notable, given her influence as a public figure.